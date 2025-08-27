SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0065 per share on Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th.
SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPTE opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 million, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.53. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $32.60.
About SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- MP Materials: How One Move Redefined the U.S. Magnet Supply Chain
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Overlooked Analyst-Approved Dividend Plays You Can Count On
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.