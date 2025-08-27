SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0065 per share on Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th.

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTE opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 million, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.53. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

About SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF

The SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (SPTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is a passively managed fund, investing in global technology firms adhering to Shariah investment principles. Stocks selected for the portfolio are weighted based on market-cap SPTE was launched on Nov 30, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

