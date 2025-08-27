Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 101229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Slide Insurance and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Slide Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Slide Insurance Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $261.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Gries, Jr. sold 358,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $5,667,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,031,265 shares in the company, valued at $32,114,299.65. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth Witte Bruce sold 31,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $490,568.49. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 251,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,507.45. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,482 shares of company stock worth $6,758,490 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slide Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $56,229,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $33,063,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $31,542,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $10,701,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $9,964,000.

Slide Insurance Company Profile

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

Featured Articles

