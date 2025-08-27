Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Sinclair has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sinclair to earn ($0.02) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -5,000.0%.

SBGI opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $984.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.19). Sinclair had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 1.44%.The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

