Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 279 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for about 1.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $41,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1,031.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $274.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.44. The firm has a market cap of $291.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $281.50.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

