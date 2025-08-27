Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Director Paul Danner Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) Director Paul Danner bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $2,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STSS opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. Sharps Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $2,145.00.

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sharps Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sharps Technology stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) by 4,763.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762,987 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3,333.33% of Sharps Technology worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

