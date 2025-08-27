ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) CEO Thomas Broughton Sells 22,206 Shares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Broughton sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $1,953,905.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,588 shares in the company, valued at $52,141,818.12. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $66.48 and a one year high of $101.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.85.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $132.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

