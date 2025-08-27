Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 894.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 66,469 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,290.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

