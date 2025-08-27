Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 1603445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.