Ryder System (NYSE:R) SVP Sanford Hodes Sells 532 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) SVP Sanford Hodes sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $99,739.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,260.96. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.6%

R opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.54 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ryder System by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ryder System by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ryder System by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,256,000 after acquiring an additional 98,196 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,029,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Baird R W raised Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

