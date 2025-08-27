Ryder System (NYSE:R) SVP Sanford Hodes Sells 532 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) SVP Sanford Hodes sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $99,739.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,260.96. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ryder System Stock Up 1.6%
R opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.54 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ryder System by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ryder System by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ryder System by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,256,000 after acquiring an additional 98,196 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,029,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Baird R W raised Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
