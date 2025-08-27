Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RSI. Benchmark upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

NYSE RSI opened at $21.67 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.98 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Judith Gold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $1,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 111,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,044.69. This represents a 47.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 446,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $8,185,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,975.05. This represents a 96.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,816,090 shares of company stock valued at $44,026,948. 56.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

