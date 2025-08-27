Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $22,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,673,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,703,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,330,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 376,619 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,376,000 after purchasing an additional 847,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,985,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,162,000 after purchasing an additional 950,880 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

