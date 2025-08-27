Reviewing China Resources Enterprise (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) and Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) and China Resources Enterprise (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mitsubishi and China Resources Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Resources Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi and China Resources Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi 4.42% 8.03% 3.76% China Resources Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi $122.26 billion 0.72 $6.27 billion $1.36 16.29 China Resources Enterprise $5.37 billion 2.25 $659.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mitsubishi and China Resources Enterprise”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than China Resources Enterprise.

Risk & Volatility

Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Enterprise has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitsubishi beats China Resources Enterprise on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business. Its Industrial Materials segment engages in sale, trading, and development of materials, including steel products, silica sand, cement, ready-mixed concrete, carbon materials, PVC, and functional materials for the automobile, mobility, construction, and infrastructure industries. The Petroleum & Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in crude oil and oil products, LPG, ethylene, methanol, salt, ammonia, plastics, and fertilizers. Its Mineral Resources segment invests in and develops metallurgical coal, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The Industrial Infrastructure segment trades in the field of energy infrastructure, industrial plants, machinery tools, construction and agricultural machinery, elevators, escalators, facility management, ships, and aerospace related equipment. Its Automotive & Mobility segment produces, finances, and sells passenger and commercial cars; and mobility services. The Food Industry segment trades, develops, and sells food resources, fresh foods, consumer goods, and food ingredients. Its Consumer Industry segment supplies products and services a range of fields, including retail and distribution, logistics, healthcare, apparel, and tire, etc. The Power Solution segment is involved in the power and water related businesses, including power generation and transmission, power trading and retail, and development of hydrogen energy sources. Its Urban Development segment engages in the leasing; and urban development, infrastructure, and real estate development, operation, and management businesses. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About China Resources Enterprise

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of CRH (Beer) Limited.

