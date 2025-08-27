Reviewing CACI International (NYSE:CACI) and OBIC (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) and OBIC (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CACI International has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OBIC has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CACI International and OBIC”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $8.63 billion 1.23 $499.83 million $22.35 21.67 OBIC $796.16 million 19.06 $426.50 million N/A N/A

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than OBIC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and OBIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.79% 15.84% 7.20% OBIC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CACI International and OBIC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 2 12 1 2.93 OBIC 0 0 0 0 0.00

CACI International currently has a consensus price target of $549.69, suggesting a potential upside of 13.48%. Given CACI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CACI International is more favorable than OBIC.

Summary

CACI International beats OBIC on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers digital solutions by modernizing enterprise and agency-unique applications, enterprise infrastructure, and business processes; C4ISR solutions, including command, control, communications, and computer (C4), as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technology and networks; and cyber solutions for cybersecurity, cyberspace, electronic warfare, and signals intelligence operations. This segment also provides space solutions, comprising intelligence fusion, data analytic, and decision support, as well as logistics solutions; engineering services, such as platform integration, modernization and sustainment, system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering; design, implement, protect, and manage secure enterprise IT solutions for federal agencies; and mission support solutions, that include analytic services, as well as scenario-based instruction across the spectrum of intelligence processing, collection, and products. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About OBIC

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as engages in processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

