Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.
Resources Connection has a payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.
Resources Connection Stock Performance
NASDAQ RGP opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $161.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $10.45.
About Resources Connection
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
