Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Resources Connection has a payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGP opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $161.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

About Resources Connection

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,063,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172,158 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 963,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 268,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 946,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 113,614 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 30.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 788,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 184,335 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.