Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Major Shareholder Acquires $418,501.65 in Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $418,501.65. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 12,862,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,670,365.95. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 34,626 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,156,854.66.

On Thursday, August 21st, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 250,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $8,040,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 297,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,486,180.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 135,641 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $4,396,124.81.

On Thursday, August 14th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 203,161 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,478,804.29.

On Monday, August 18th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 111,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 339,863 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,678,495.46.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 339,728 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,446,636.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 457,508 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $12,508,268.72.

On Friday, August 8th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 448,887 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,254,615.10.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 20,133.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

