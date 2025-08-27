RENN Fund (NYSE:RCG) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 6,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 8,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

RENN Fund Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

Get RENN Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RENN Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RENN Fund stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,134 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RENN Fund Company Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.