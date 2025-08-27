Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 106.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 25.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 18.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $185.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

