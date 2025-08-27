Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after buying an additional 1,104,744 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,897,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,997,000 after buying an additional 200,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after buying an additional 54,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,298,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.67.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $451.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $500.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $457.83 and its 200-day moving average is $464.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

