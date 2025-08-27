Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,885 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in TopBuild by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 481,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,053,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TopBuild by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,908,000 after buying an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,992,000 after buying an additional 94,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $116,738,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLD. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of TopBuild and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.67.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $425.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $445.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.04.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $154,795.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,610. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total transaction of $410,869.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,041.98. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,488 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

