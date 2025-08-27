Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,383 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

