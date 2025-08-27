Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,978 Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $138.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.22 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

