Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research upgraded Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.