Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Carrier Global
In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Carrier Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Carrier Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.
