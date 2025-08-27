RB Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

