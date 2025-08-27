Raymond James Financial Forecasts WPM Q3 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of WPM opened at $96.64 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

