Raymond James Financial Comments on Rio2 Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2025

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIOFree Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Rio2 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rio2’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Rio2’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Rio2 Stock Up 4.7%

Rio2 stock opened at C$1.68 on Monday. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$504.55 million, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rio2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Rio2 (CVE:RIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.