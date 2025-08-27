Raymond James Financial Comments on Rio2 Q1 Earnings

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Rio2 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rio2’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Rio2’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Rio2 Stock Up 4.7%

Rio2 stock opened at C$1.68 on Monday. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$504.55 million, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

