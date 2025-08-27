Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Rand Capital Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RAND opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 90.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rand Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rand Capital Corporation ( NASDAQ:RAND Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.56% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.