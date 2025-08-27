Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Upgraded by Nomura Securities to Strong-Buy Rating

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, CLSA upgraded Rakuten to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rakuten has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Rakuten Trading Up 2.3%
Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Rakuten had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rakuten will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rakuten Company Profile
Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.
