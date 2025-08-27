Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 118.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 32.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 7.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.13 and its 200 day moving average is $147.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 94.53%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

