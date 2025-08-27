Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 10,182 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $203.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

