Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $25.86 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $25,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $140.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,642,696.74. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock valued at $413,158,033. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

