Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,910 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,333,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,044,000 after purchasing an additional 327,415 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 332.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,927,000 after buying an additional 58,334 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $267.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

