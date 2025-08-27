QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) Upgraded by Benchmark to Strong-Buy Rating

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QXO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of QXO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QXO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

QXO Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of QXO opened at $20.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.34. QXO has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in QXO by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in QXO by 1,740.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in QXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in QXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

See Also

