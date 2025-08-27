Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $354.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.59. The company has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

