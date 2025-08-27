Q3 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Silver Reduced by B. Riley

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.96.

Shares of EDR opened at C$8.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.16. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$3.74 and a 1 year high of C$8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Silver

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$429,000.00. Also, Director Amy Eileen Jacobsen sold 6,582 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$51,997.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,814 shares of company stock valued at $826,854. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

