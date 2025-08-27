Q3 Earnings Forecast for Sigma Lithium Issued By Cormark

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Sigma Lithium in a report issued on Thursday, August 21st. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGML. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGML opened at $6.02 on Monday. Sigma Lithium has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $670.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.07.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 35.69%.The company had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 15.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 3.0% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 157,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 0.4% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,067,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

