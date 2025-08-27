Q3 Earnings Forecast for ALHC Issued By KeyCorp

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst M. Gillmor anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alignment Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALHC. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,152,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,784. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $248,010.91. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 374,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,241.31. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 636,185 shares of company stock worth $9,235,468. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

