Q3 Earnings Estimate for OGE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for OGE Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $45.12 on Monday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $741.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $101,421,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 29.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,401,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,062 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,429,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,562,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,933,000 after purchasing an additional 807,690 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

