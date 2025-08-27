Q3 Earnings Estimate for McDonald’s Issued By Zacks Research

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $12.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.66 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $313.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.10. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,187. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,676,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,087 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $1,412,069,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $1,324,961,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

