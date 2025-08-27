Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pyxis Oncology by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

