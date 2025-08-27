PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.750-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.837. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PVH also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.50 EPS.

PVH Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PVH stock opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84. PVH has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.12%.

Several research firms have commented on PVH. Bank of America cut their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

In related news, Director Jesper Andersen acquired 600 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,649.60. The trade was a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 183.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth about $226,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

