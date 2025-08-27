PKS Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,885 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September $USEP

PKS Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 201.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS:USEP opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

