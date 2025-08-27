PKS Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

PKS Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,883.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

