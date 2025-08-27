PKS Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March $GMAR

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMAR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 44.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMAR opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.41.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

