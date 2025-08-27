PKS Advisory Services LLC Purchases 535 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,341,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,147,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 460,276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,123,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 319,085 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,963,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

