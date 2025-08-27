PKS Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF $MFUS

PKS Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MFUS opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $55.18.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

