PKS Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 333 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after buying an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $343,764,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,296.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,366,000 after acquiring an additional 390,374 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 982,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $699,554,000 after acquiring an additional 226,952 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $587.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $553.05 and a 200 day moving average of $589.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3,675,600 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

