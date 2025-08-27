PKS Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Barings Corporate Investors $MCI

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCI opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88.

Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

(Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.