Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a 7.7% increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE PIPR opened at $338.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $351.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.06.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $405.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

