Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a 7.7% increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.4%
NYSE PIPR opened at $338.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $351.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.06.
Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
