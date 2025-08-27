Piedmont Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Piedmont Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV opened at $648.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $652.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $649.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $630.22 and a 200-day moving average of $593.32.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Overlooked Analyst-Approved Dividend Plays You Can Count On
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.