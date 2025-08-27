Piedmont Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Piedmont Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $648.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $652.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $649.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $630.22 and a 200-day moving average of $593.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.