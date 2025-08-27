PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,816,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,987,000 after buying an additional 4,479,846 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,494,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,180,000 after buying an additional 2,618,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,365,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,781 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,028,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,895,000 after buying an additional 968,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,861,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.04.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

